China's Dual Aircraft Carrier Exercises Showcase Naval Might

In a strategic display of naval prowess, China's aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong executed their inaugural dual aircraft carrier formation exercises in the contentious South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy confirmed.

This significant maneuver aims to strengthen China's naval capabilities for a range of complex and diverse missions, as the nation continues to uphold its expansive territorial claims, leading to ongoing disputes with neighboring countries.

During the training exercises, the formations navigated through the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, and South China Sea. The move marks a step toward reinforcing China's capacity to deploy and sustain substantial sea and air power for strategic deterrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)