Tragic Highway Incident: Family's Trip Turns Fatal
A family of eight from Agra met with a tragic accident on a national highway when their car overturned, resulting in four fatalities, including two children. The remaining members sustained injuries and were taken to Agra for treatment. The bodies are sent for post-mortem.
A tragic incident occurred on a national highway on Friday afternoon when a car carrying eight family members overturned, resulting in the death of four individuals, including two children, according to police reports.
The family, all residents of Agra, was returning from a trip to Bulandshahr when the accident took place. The deceased have been identified as Nitai Agrawal (5), Chetan Agrawal (1), Sonam Agrawal (40), and Ruby Agrawal (38), as confirmed by Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh.
The injured, Saurabh Agrawal (40), Gaurang Agrawal (10), Dhanvi Agrawal (14), and Anuj Agrawal (42), have been transported to Agra for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the Chandpa SHO Naresh Singh stated that the bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examination.
