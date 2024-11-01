Tragedy in Novi Sad: Railway Station Roof Collapse Claims Lives

In a tragic incident on Friday, eight people lost their lives and two were hospitalized following a roof collapse at a railway station in the Serbian town of Novi Sad, according to Interior Minister Ivica Dacic in a televised announcement.

Footage from local television stations revealed the swift response of emergency services at the site, including medical personnel preparing stretchers. Heavy machinery was also stationed to aid in clearing the rubble.

Reports from local media suggested that in addition to the fatalities, dozens may have sustained injuries in the catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)