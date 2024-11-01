Left Menu

Tragedy in Novi Sad: Railway Station Roof Collapse Claims Lives

Eight people were killed and two were injured when the roof of a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, collapsed. Emergency services and heavy machinery were dispatched to the scene to manage the aftermath. Local media reported that dozens might have been hurt.

Updated: 01-11-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Friday, eight people lost their lives and two were hospitalized following a roof collapse at a railway station in the Serbian town of Novi Sad, according to Interior Minister Ivica Dacic in a televised announcement.

Footage from local television stations revealed the swift response of emergency services at the site, including medical personnel preparing stretchers. Heavy machinery was also stationed to aid in clearing the rubble.

Reports from local media suggested that in addition to the fatalities, dozens may have sustained injuries in the catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

