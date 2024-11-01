Tragic Collision: Eight-Car Pileup on Highway Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident unfolded on a national highway near Hathras on Friday, claiming the lives of four family members, including two young children, and leaving others injured, according to local police reports.

The Agra-based family was returning from a trip to Bulandshahr when their vehicle overturned, leading to the deaths of Nitai Agrawal (5), Chetan Agrawal (1), Sonam Agrawal (40), and Ruby Agrawal (38), identified by Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh.

Emergency response included breaking the car's window to rescue trapped passengers, with the injured being taken to a nearby hospital and the deceased sent for post-mortem. The car's driver suffered injuries as well, confirmed Chandpa SHO Naresh Singh.

