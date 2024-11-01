Delhi Sets Record in Festival Vehicle Sales Ahead of Diwali
During the festival season in Delhi, a record-breaking 86,000 new vehicles were registered with the transport department ahead of Diwali. While there was a decline in scooter and bike sales, over 22,000 light motor vehicles and 56,000 non-transport two-wheelers were sold, generating Rs 366 crore in revenue.
Delhi witnessed a record surge in vehicle sales during the festival season, with over 86,000 new registrations completed with the transport department before Diwali, officials reported on Friday.
Based on official data, a record-breaking 86,000 new vehicles were registered by October 30, contributing Rs 366 crore to the exchequer via motor vehicle tax, according to the department.
Despite this milestone, officials noted a decline in scooter and bike sales. Instead, light motor vehicles, including cars and SUVs, saw a boost with over 22,000 units sold, while more than 56,000 non-transport two-wheelers were also registered.
