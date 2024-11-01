Roof Tragedy: 13 Dead in Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse
A tragic roof collapse at a Novi Sad railway station in Serbia killed 13 people. Rescue operations involved cranes, bulldozers, and dozens of workers, with medical personnel on standby. The accident happened in a recently reconstructed building, raising questions about accountability.
A catastrophic incident struck Novi Sad, Serbia, as a roof collapsed at a railway station, resulting in 13 fatalities. Rescue teams, aided by heavy machinery, worked tirelessly to uncover victims trapped beneath concrete and steel.
The incident occurred at noon, shocking residents and raising concerns about structural integrity. Despite the building's recent reconstruction, authorities have noted that the collapsed portion was not part of the overhaul.
The government has launched an investigation to pinpoint those responsible for the tragedy, as local and national leaders express their condolences to the grieving families. Train services have been temporarily suspended amid ongoing rescue operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
