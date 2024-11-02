Left Menu

India's Capital-Intensive Growth Outpaces Labor Sectors: A Paradigm Shift

A Goldman Sachs report highlights India's employment growth skewing towards capital-intensive sectors over labor-intensive ones. While the focus on electronics and pharmaceuticals has fostered export and job growth, labor-intensive industries still dominate employment numbers, making up 67 percent of manufacturing jobs amid efforts to balance sector focus.

  • India

India's economic fabric reveals a notable shift as a Goldman Sachs report underscores that employment growth in the nation leans significantly towards capital-intensive industries more than their labor-intensive counterparts. This trend emerges as the government pivots towards enhancing exports in sectors like electronics, machinery, and pharmaceuticals.

Over the last decade, India has witnessed an impressive surge in exports from capital-intensive subsectors within manufacturing, particularly chemicals and machinery. These sectors have registered higher employment growth rates compared to labor-driven sectors such as textiles and footwear, according to the report. Despite this, labor-intensive sectors maintain a bigger slice of the job market with 67 percent of manufacturing roles.

The government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes play a crucial role in supporting capital-heavy industries, although efforts are underway to bolster labor-driven sectors like textiles and footwear. This strategic expansion aligns with the construction industry's continuous role as a significant employment generator, occupying 13 percent of the workforce, enabled by substantial capital inflows in real estate and infrastructure.

