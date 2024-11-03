Tragic Incident: Car Plunges into River in Rajasthan

In a tragic sequence of events, a car carrying three individuals plunged into a river in Rajasthan's Banswara district, causing the deaths of two and injuring a third.

The incident took place late Saturday night on the Udaipur-Banswara state highway, as revealed by Sub Inspector Ram Lal. The victims have been identified as Mayur Tailor, Rajesh Kalal, and Ishan.

Following the accident, locals promptly informed authorities, leading to the rescue operation. Sadly, Tailor and Kalal succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while Ishan remains under medical supervision. A thorough investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)