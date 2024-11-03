Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Car Plunges into River in Rajasthan

A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Banswara district resulted in two deaths and one injury when a car fell into a river. The victims, identified as Mayur Tailor, Rajesh Kalal, and Ishan, were crossing a bridge late Saturday night when the accident occurred. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic sequence of events, a car carrying three individuals plunged into a river in Rajasthan's Banswara district, causing the deaths of two and injuring a third.

The incident took place late Saturday night on the Udaipur-Banswara state highway, as revealed by Sub Inspector Ram Lal. The victims have been identified as Mayur Tailor, Rajesh Kalal, and Ishan.

Following the accident, locals promptly informed authorities, leading to the rescue operation. Sadly, Tailor and Kalal succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while Ishan remains under medical supervision. A thorough investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

