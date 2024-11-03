Left Menu

Amit Shah Pledges Rs 500 Crore for Jharkhand's Stone Industry Revival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a Rs 500 crore package to revive Jharkhand's Koderma stone industry. He criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren amidst election campaign tensions, highlighting central financial allocations and accusing the state government of corruption and poor policies affecting citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged a substantial Rs 500 crore package aimed at rejuvenating the languishing stone industry in Koderma, Jharkhand. This announcement came during an election rally at Barkatha, creating a buzz in Hazaribag district.

At the rally, Shah criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his demands for coal mining dues. Citing financial allocations from the Narendra Modi government, Shah emphasized that a significant sum of Rs 3.80 lakh crore has already been channeled to the state for infrastructure development, surpassing the funds given during the previous UPA administration.

The Union Home Minister did not hold back from accusing the Soren government of corruption, citing issues such as infiltration and policy mismanagement, which he claimed contributed to recent tragedies in the state. With the state assembly elections approaching, political tensions are on the rise.

