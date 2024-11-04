Bajaj Auto Sees Uptick in Exports Amidst Domestic Sales Dip
Bajaj Auto reported a 2% increase in overall vehicle sales in October 2023, with export sales rising 24% and domestic sales dropping 8%. Two-wheeler sales saw a slight 2% growth. Despite a dip in domestic figures, commercial vehicle sales grew by 4% compared to the previous year.
- Country:
- India
Bajaj Auto reported a modest 2% increase in total vehicle sales, including exports, reaching 479,707 units in October 2023. This marks a rise from the previous year's figure of 471,188 units for the same month.
In the latest sales figures, domestic numbers revealed a decline, with an 8% drop to 303,831 units, compared to 329,618 sold in October last year. Meanwhile, exports surged by 24%, totaling 175,876 units against 141,570 in the corresponding month of 2023.
Two-wheeler sales experienced a slight increase of 2%, totaling 414,372 units. In contrast, domestic two-wheeler sales fell 8% to 255,909 units, while exports climbed 22% to reach 158,462. Commercial vehicle sales also grew by 4%, achieving 65,335 units compared to the previous year's figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CEAT Navigates High Rubber Prices with Strategic Growth Focus
Bissell Re-Enters India with Vision for Future Growth
Telangana's Visionary Path to Leadership and Economic Growth
UDAN Boosts Northern Assam's Lilabari Airport Connectivity and Growth
CG Power Faces Profit Dip Despite Impressive Sales Growth