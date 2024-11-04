Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Sees Uptick in Exports Amidst Domestic Sales Dip

Bajaj Auto reported a 2% increase in overall vehicle sales in October 2023, with export sales rising 24% and domestic sales dropping 8%. Two-wheeler sales saw a slight 2% growth. Despite a dip in domestic figures, commercial vehicle sales grew by 4% compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:21 IST
Bajaj Auto reported a modest 2% increase in total vehicle sales, including exports, reaching 479,707 units in October 2023. This marks a rise from the previous year's figure of 471,188 units for the same month.

In the latest sales figures, domestic numbers revealed a decline, with an 8% drop to 303,831 units, compared to 329,618 sold in October last year. Meanwhile, exports surged by 24%, totaling 175,876 units against 141,570 in the corresponding month of 2023.

Two-wheeler sales experienced a slight increase of 2%, totaling 414,372 units. In contrast, domestic two-wheeler sales fell 8% to 255,909 units, while exports climbed 22% to reach 158,462. Commercial vehicle sales also grew by 4%, achieving 65,335 units compared to the previous year's figures.

