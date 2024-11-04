Left Menu

Delhi University's Green Makeover: A Vertical Garden Revolution

Smiling Tree, an environmental organization, has launched a green project at Delhi University, creating vertical gardens from recycled plastic bottles at Gwyer Hall Canteen. This initiative involves student engagement, blending sustainable design with community involvement to beautify and enhance the campus's environmental footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:39 IST
Delhi University's Green Makeover: A Vertical Garden Revolution
DU's Gwyer Hall Canteen Goes Green With Vertical Gardens by Smiling Tree's Aarav and Alina Kwatra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious step towards campus beautification and sustainability, Smiling Tree, a leading environmental organization, has installed two vertical gardens at the Gwyer Hall Canteen of Delhi University. These gardens, crafted from recycled plastic bottles, symbolize an eco-friendly innovation aimed at transforming the university's old canteen atmosphere.

This project has gathered significant support from young enthusiasts, including Aarav Kwatra and Alina Kwatra, students from Delhi's Modern School. Aarav, a large contributor, combines his passion for badminton with a commitment to the environment, reflecting Smiling Tree's objective of leveraging local talent for ecological initiatives. The project, positioned at the prestigious men's hostel, seeks to enhance the canteen's aesthetic value while demonstrating sustainability.

Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, the visionary behind Smiling Tree, highlighted the broader mission, stating, "The Gwyer Hall project represents more than greenery; it's about fostering sustainable beauty in educational spaces." Smiling Tree remains at the forefront of green initiatives, innovatively reducing carbon footprints with projects like the vertical gardens in collaboration with the Delhi Police, demonstrating how collective efforts can leave a lasting environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024