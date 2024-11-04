Delhi University's Green Makeover: A Vertical Garden Revolution

In an ambitious step towards campus beautification and sustainability, Smiling Tree, a leading environmental organization, has installed two vertical gardens at the Gwyer Hall Canteen of Delhi University. These gardens, crafted from recycled plastic bottles, symbolize an eco-friendly innovation aimed at transforming the university's old canteen atmosphere.

This project has gathered significant support from young enthusiasts, including Aarav Kwatra and Alina Kwatra, students from Delhi's Modern School. Aarav, a large contributor, combines his passion for badminton with a commitment to the environment, reflecting Smiling Tree's objective of leveraging local talent for ecological initiatives. The project, positioned at the prestigious men's hostel, seeks to enhance the canteen's aesthetic value while demonstrating sustainability.

Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, the visionary behind Smiling Tree, highlighted the broader mission, stating, "The Gwyer Hall project represents more than greenery; it's about fostering sustainable beauty in educational spaces." Smiling Tree remains at the forefront of green initiatives, innovatively reducing carbon footprints with projects like the vertical gardens in collaboration with the Delhi Police, demonstrating how collective efforts can leave a lasting environmental impact.

