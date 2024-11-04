Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Bus Accident in Almora

A tragic bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand claimed 36 lives and injured 24 others. A private bus, carrying around 60 people, plummeted 200 meters into a gorge. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the grieving families on social media in Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:20 IST
A grievous bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora on Monday resulted in the loss of 36 lives and left 24 others injured. The bus, carrying approximately 60 passengers, fell into a 200-meter-deep gorge, causing substantial fatalities and injuries, as reported by officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sadness over the incident. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, shared in Hindi, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "The loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Almora is extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the departed and a rapid recuperation for those injured."

(With inputs from agencies.)

