Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Bus Accident in Almora

A grievous bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora on Monday resulted in the loss of 36 lives and left 24 others injured. The bus, carrying approximately 60 passengers, fell into a 200-meter-deep gorge, causing substantial fatalities and injuries, as reported by officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sadness over the incident. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, shared in Hindi, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "The loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Almora is extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the departed and a rapid recuperation for those injured."

(With inputs from agencies.)