Tragic Bus Plunge in Uttarakhand: Lives Lost, Families Mourn

A horrific accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district claimed the lives of at least 36 individuals when a bus overloaded with passengers plunged into a daunting 200-metre gorge. The incident occurred on Monday as travelers returned to work post-Diwali celebrations, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Authorities revealed that the Garhwal Motor Owner Association-operated bus, intended for 43 passengers but carrying around 60, was en route from Pauri to Ramnagar when tragedy struck. The crash site near Marchula became a hub of desperate rescue operations, involving police and disaster response teams scaling the treacherous terrain.

Top political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolences. Compensation for victims' families has been announced amidst an investigation into potential negligence. State officials stress immediate support for victims, emphasizing accountability and safety in transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)