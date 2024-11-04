Left Menu

Tragic Bus Plunge in Uttarakhand: Lives Lost, Families Mourn

A bus carrying passengers returning from Diwali celebrations plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district, claiming 36 lives and injuring 24. Overloading is suspected as a cause. Government leaders shared condolences while announcing compensation for affected families. A magisterial probe and rescue operations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marchula | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:56 IST
Tragic Bus Plunge in Uttarakhand: Lives Lost, Families Mourn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district claimed the lives of at least 36 individuals when a bus overloaded with passengers plunged into a daunting 200-metre gorge. The incident occurred on Monday as travelers returned to work post-Diwali celebrations, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Authorities revealed that the Garhwal Motor Owner Association-operated bus, intended for 43 passengers but carrying around 60, was en route from Pauri to Ramnagar when tragedy struck. The crash site near Marchula became a hub of desperate rescue operations, involving police and disaster response teams scaling the treacherous terrain.

Top political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolences. Compensation for victims' families has been announced amidst an investigation into potential negligence. State officials stress immediate support for victims, emphasizing accountability and safety in transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024