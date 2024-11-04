Left Menu

Reliance Jio's IPO: Ambani Eyes 2025 Market Debut

Mukesh Ambani aims for Reliance Jio to go public in 2025, with valuations over $100 billion. While the telecom giant advances its IPO plans, the retail unit's public offering is projected post-2025, leveraging India's surging stock market opportunities.

Reliance Jio's IPO: Ambani Eyes 2025 Market Debut
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is reportedly planning to list the conglomerate's telecom business, Jio, on the stock market by 2025. According to a Monday Reuters report citing two informed sources, analysts have valued Jio at over USD 100 billion.

The report indicated that while Reliance is focused on launching the Jio IPO, the initial public offering of its retail division will occur much later. Ambani has not revised his IPO timelines since announcing in 2019 that both Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail would aim for a listing within five years.

Insiders revealed that Reliance now has concrete plans for Jio's IPO, believing it has solidified its position as India's top telecom provider with stable profits. However, Reuters noted that the retail IPO is anticipated only after 2025.

Reliance Industries did not address requests for comment. As per Reuters, a report from Jefferies in July estimated the company's IPO valuation at USD 112 billion.

Amid a thriving Indian stock market, numerous companies have planned to go public, many reaping significant benefits. An initial public offering (IPO) is a means for firms to sell shares to the public to boost equity capital from investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

