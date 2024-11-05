Left Menu

Mysterious Gunfire Targets Train in Odisha: GRP Investigates

Shots were allegedly fired at a moving train in Odisha's Bhadrak district. No injuries were reported. The Railway Protection Force secured the train and escorted it safely. The Government Railway Police is investigating the incident, which occurred with no clear motive or target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are probing an alarming incident in Odisha's Bhadrak district where bullets were reportedly fired at a moving train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) is leading the investigation, following reports of gunfire directed at the Nandan Kanan Express.

The incident occurred near Charampa station, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. According to railway authorities, the train window of a guard van was struck by an object as it traveled through the Bhadrak-Baudpur section at approximately 9:30 am.

The Railway Protection Force took prompt action, securing the train and ensuring its safe journey to Puri. Officials are yet to determine the identities of the individuals behind the firing, as well as their motive, leaving passengers and locals in suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

