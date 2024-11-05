Left Menu

Titan Shines Amid Profit Dip with Strong Sales Growth

Titan, a prominent jewellery and watchmaker, reported a 23% drop in net profit to Rs 704 crore, despite a 25.82% sales increase to Rs 13,473 crore in Q2 2024. The 'gold rush' post-customs duty cut boosted jewellery sales, while watches and wearables displayed robust growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:51 IST
Titan Shines Amid Profit Dip with Strong Sales Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan has reported a 23% decline in its consolidated net profit, marking a drop to Rs 704 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. This compares to a net profit of Rs 916 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Despite the profit dip, Titan's sales surged by 25.82% to reach Rs 13,473 crore during the reviewed quarter, up from Rs 10,708 crore a year ago. Total expenses also rose, recording a 20.23% increase, while the total income climbed by 15.83%.

In a positive outlook, Titan's jewellery segment saw a 15.25% growth, driven by a consumer 'gold rush' following a reduction in customs duty. This period also saw the opening of several new stores, contributing to a robust increase in sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024