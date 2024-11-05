Left Menu

Delhi's Premium Liquor Shopping Experience Expands for Festivities

The Delhi government plans to open more premium liquor vends to cater to high-end customers before the upcoming festive season. With stores over 500 square meters in size, customers can select their preferred brands directly. Revenue from excise duty on liquor shows improvement, with the Excise department reporting significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:07 IST
Delhi's Premium Liquor Shopping Experience Expands for Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to open additional premium liquor vends to attract high-end customers ahead of the festive season, according to a senior Excise department officer.

These upscale outlets, exceeding 500 square meters, will allow customers to choose their preferred liquor brands directly off the shelves. This move comes after private operators ceased liquor vending due to a policy change in 2020.

The four government corporations responsible for liquor trade in Delhi—DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC—have been tasked with identifying viable locations for these premium vends, aiming to enhance sales and revenue, which have already seen upturns compared to last fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024