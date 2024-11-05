Delhi's Premium Liquor Shopping Experience Expands for Festivities

The Delhi government is set to open additional premium liquor vends to attract high-end customers ahead of the festive season, according to a senior Excise department officer.

These upscale outlets, exceeding 500 square meters, will allow customers to choose their preferred liquor brands directly off the shelves. This move comes after private operators ceased liquor vending due to a policy change in 2020.

The four government corporations responsible for liquor trade in Delhi—DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC—have been tasked with identifying viable locations for these premium vends, aiming to enhance sales and revenue, which have already seen upturns compared to last fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)