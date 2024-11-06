Left Menu

Exide Industries Welcomes Pravin Saraf as Senior President & Head of Operations

Exide Industries has appointed Mr. Pravin Saraf as Senior President & Head of Operations. With 35 years of experience in companies like Bosch and Bajaj, Saraf is known for his operational expertise. He will lead Exide's Automation and Digitalisation agenda in Manufacturing and Logistics.

Exide is India's largest storage battery company Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Kolkata, West Bengal: Exide Industries has announced the appointment of Mr. Pravin Saraf as its new Senior President & Head of Operations, a strategic move that marks a significant addition to their leadership team.

Pravin Saraf brings with him a rich portfolio of 35 years' experience, having worked with industry giants such as Bosch, Bajaj, and Crompton Greaves. His reputation for operational excellence and transformative leadership precedes him, making his expertise a pivotal element for Exide's future endeavors.

Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries, expressed his confidence in Saraf’s capabilities, highlighting his track record in manufacturing and logistics. Saraf's role will focus on driving Automation and Digitalisation in the company's manufacturing sector, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

