RBI's Neutral Stance: Preparing for Inflation Challenges Ahead

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized that the central bank's shift to a 'neutral' monetary policy does not imply an imminent rate cut. The Reserve Bank of India remains vigilant of inflationary pressures, influenced by geopolitical and economic factors, as it aims to maintain its 4% inflation target.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo: RBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das clarified that the Reserve Bank of India's recent adoption of a 'neutral' monetary policy stance should not be interpreted as a precursor to a rate cut in the forthcoming policy announcement. Speaking at the BFSI Insight summit, Das emphasized that a change in stance does not necessarily imply an immediate rate reduction.

While the RBI has maintained interest rates for nearly two years, the shift to a neutral stance in October has fueled speculation about potential future rate cuts. However, Das highlighted the need for cautious deliberation in light of possible inflation risks, driven by geopolitical and geo-economic tensions, climate-related factors, and rising commodity prices.

Governor Das reiterated concerns over inflation, noting that both September and anticipated October figures surpass expectations, with September's retail inflation recorded at 5.5%. The RBI's commitment to its 4% inflation target remains challenged by persistent food inflation, as the central bank prepares for its next policy meeting in early December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

