Markets Rally as Trump Secures Projected Victory: Global Reactions

Domestic stock markets soared on Wednesday as investors responded positively to Republican candidate Donald Trump's projected victory in the US presidential elections. The Nifty index closed in green at 24,484.05, up by 270.75 points or 1.12 per cent, while the BSE Sensex ended at 80,378.13, gaining 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent.

Throughout the trading session, the BSE Sensex surpassed 1000 points at one stage, with the Nifty recoiling over the 24,500 mark. Major players on the National Stock Exchange, including Bharat Electronics Limited, Adani Enterprises, TCS, Wipro, and Infosys, registered significant gains. Conversely, prominent losers included SBI Life Insurance, Titan, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, and Trent Limited.

All sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green as broader indices posted robust gains; Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 each ascended over two per cent. Global markets, except some Asian ones, reacted positively to Trump's victory, as reflected in the S&P 500 futures reaching a record high during a broad rally. European shares opened higher following gains in US stock futures, though reactions in Asia were mixed with Japan's Nikkei rising and China's main indices showing varied performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)