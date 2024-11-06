Tragedy in Delhi: SUV Crash Claims One Life, Injures Four

An accident in Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday night resulted in one fatality and several injuries, following an SUV collision with multiple vehicles, as confirmed by local authorities.

The SUV, driven by 23-year-old Hridya Juneja, lost control and struck two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, injuring five individuals. Rajender Yadav, the deceased, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Police arrested the driver at the scene, and legal proceedings are underway. Officials are questioning Juneja to determine the cause of the accident, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)