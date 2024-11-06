Tragedy in Delhi: SUV Crash Claims One Life, Injures Four
A terrible accident in Delhi's Rohini area led to the death of a 53-year-old man named Rajender Yadav. An SUV driver lost control and hit two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, injuring four others. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
An accident in Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday night resulted in one fatality and several injuries, following an SUV collision with multiple vehicles, as confirmed by local authorities.
The SUV, driven by 23-year-old Hridya Juneja, lost control and struck two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, injuring five individuals. Rajender Yadav, the deceased, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.
Police arrested the driver at the scene, and legal proceedings are underway. Officials are questioning Juneja to determine the cause of the accident, with further investigations ongoing.
