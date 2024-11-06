Left Menu

CyBirb Launches in ADGM to Bolster Blockchain Security in MENA

CyBirb has launched operations at Abu Dhabi Global Market to enhance blockchain security in the Middle East and North Africa. With a focus on smart contract audits, DApp security, and AI threat detection, CyBirb aims to establish new standards in Web3 security and foster strategic partnerships across the region.

CyBirb Launches in Abu Dhabi's ADGM to Fortify Blockchain Security in MENA . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CyBirb, a leader in Web3 cybersecurity, has commenced operations at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This strategic move aims to enhance blockchain security throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Recognizing Abu Dhabi's pivotal role as a financial and tech hub, CyBirb obtained a commercial license to offer specialized blockchain security services.

This launch coincides with the UAE's significant push to spearhead global financial technology innovation. CyBirb's offerings include smart contract audits, DApp security, and AI-driven threat detection, providing robust defenses against cyber risks for regional firms. CEO Manan Shah highlights ADGM's regulated, innovation-friendly setting as a catalyst for setting global standards in Web3 security and compliance.

Beyond cybersecurity, CyBirb seeks to forge strategic partnerships with local financial institutions, tech companies, and academic entities to advance the MENA blockchain scene. Collaborating with ADGM, CyBirb aims to establish the UAE as a leading blockchain technology hub, enhancing investor confidence and promoting Web3 adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

