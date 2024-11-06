Sharad Agarwal Joins Classic Legends as Chief Business Officer

In a strategic move, Mahindra Group's subsidiary, Classic Legends, has named Sharad Agarwal as its new Chief Business Officer. Agarwal, who previously held a senior position at Lamborghini, is poised to spearhead the expansion of the motorcycle firm's sales networks, service operations, and commercial strategies.

The appointment signals Classic Legends' commitment to scaling its operations, driven by Agarwal's extensive experience in business growth and strategic planning. His leadership is expected to advance the company's ambitious goals, particularly following the reintroductions of iconic brands like Jawa and Yezdi.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, expressed confidence in Agarwal's potential to drive innovation and disruption in the market, marking an exciting new chapter for the company.

