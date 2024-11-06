Sharad Agarwal Joins Classic Legends as Chief Business Officer
Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, has appointed Sharad Agarwal, former Lamborghini executive, as Chief Business Officer. Agarwal will lead sales, network expansion, and service, focusing on strategic growth. His leadership is expected to help achieve the firm's business objectives, having previously introduced the Jawa and Yezdi brands.
In a strategic move, Mahindra Group's subsidiary, Classic Legends, has named Sharad Agarwal as its new Chief Business Officer. Agarwal, who previously held a senior position at Lamborghini, is poised to spearhead the expansion of the motorcycle firm's sales networks, service operations, and commercial strategies.
The appointment signals Classic Legends' commitment to scaling its operations, driven by Agarwal's extensive experience in business growth and strategic planning. His leadership is expected to advance the company's ambitious goals, particularly following the reintroductions of iconic brands like Jawa and Yezdi.
Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, expressed confidence in Agarwal's potential to drive innovation and disruption in the market, marking an exciting new chapter for the company.
