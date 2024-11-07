Indian Markets Slide Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Rate Decision

Indian stock indices declined significantly on Thursday, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty dropping over one percent, as investors anxiously await remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding potential interest rate adjustments.

Amid expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut by the US Fed, investors remained cautious. Dr. V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services noted that President Trump's 'America First' policies could impact inflation and influence Fed decisions, potentially affecting global markets negatively.

Relentless foreign institutional investor outflows further dampened market sentiment, with major Nifty stocks suffering sharp declines. Market analysts highlighted the skepticism prevailing as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement looms.

