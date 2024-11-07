Left Menu

Indian Markets Slide Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Rate Decision

Indian stock indices saw significant declines as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks regarding interest rates. The BSE Sensex fell over 1%, led by heavy sectors like auto and metals. Market caution persisted amid expectations of a 25 basis point US rate reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:29 IST
Indian Markets Slide Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Rate Decision
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock indices declined significantly on Thursday, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty dropping over one percent, as investors anxiously await remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding potential interest rate adjustments.

Amid expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut by the US Fed, investors remained cautious. Dr. V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services noted that President Trump's 'America First' policies could impact inflation and influence Fed decisions, potentially affecting global markets negatively.

Relentless foreign institutional investor outflows further dampened market sentiment, with major Nifty stocks suffering sharp declines. Market analysts highlighted the skepticism prevailing as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024