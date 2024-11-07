John Distilleries Eyes Expansion with Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue Target

Bengaluru-based John Distilleries Ltd anticipates achieving around Rs 2,500 crore in net revenue over the next five years, fueled by its expanded product portfolio and a focus on premiumisation, according to Chairman Paul P John. The company's growth will be further supported by a significant increase in production capacity.

In a strategic move, John Distilleries plans to invest approximately Rs 600 crore in a new green field manufacturing facility in Karnataka, doubling its production capabilities. This investment, to be financed through a mix of debt and internal funds, aims to bolster the company's capacity to meet increasing demand.

Currently exporting to over 45 countries, John Distilleries sees international markets contributing 40% to its revenue. With a significant stake owned by US-based Sazerac, the company plans to further leverage this partnership to introduce brands like BuzzBallz in India, while also eyeing an expanded presence in North India.

