John Distilleries Eyes Expansion with Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue Target
John Distilleries Ltd, based in Bengaluru, aims for Rs 2,500 crore in revenue within five years via product expansion and premiumisation. The company plans a green field unit in Karnataka to double production. Exports and a strategic partnership with Sazerac drive growth as Indian premium liquor demand rises.
Bengaluru-based John Distilleries Ltd anticipates achieving around Rs 2,500 crore in net revenue over the next five years, fueled by its expanded product portfolio and a focus on premiumisation, according to Chairman Paul P John. The company's growth will be further supported by a significant increase in production capacity.
In a strategic move, John Distilleries plans to invest approximately Rs 600 crore in a new green field manufacturing facility in Karnataka, doubling its production capabilities. This investment, to be financed through a mix of debt and internal funds, aims to bolster the company's capacity to meet increasing demand.
Currently exporting to over 45 countries, John Distilleries sees international markets contributing 40% to its revenue. With a significant stake owned by US-based Sazerac, the company plans to further leverage this partnership to introduce brands like BuzzBallz in India, while also eyeing an expanded presence in North India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet's Major Decisions: Bridges, Languages, and Metro Expansion
BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress ahead of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.
Paytm Gets Green Light for UPI Expansion
Karnataka and British Council Partner to Boost Physical Education
ECB's Diverse Expansion: Empowering Cricket's Future