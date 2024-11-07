Transforming Healthcare Employment: MoU Sparks Opportunity Boom

In a landmark move to boost employment in the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Cygnus Medicare Pvt Ltd have teamed up by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi. The agreement was officially endorsed in the presence of the Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside MoL&E Secretary, Sumita Dawra. This pivotal collaboration aims to utilize the National Career Service (NCS) portal, an initiative designed to connect job seekers with potential employers, to amplify job opportunities significantly in the healthcare domain. Cygnus Medicare becomes the first healthcare group to align directly with the NCS, making this a notable development in the accessibility of healthcare jobs.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized the growing importance of the NCS portal as an essential resource for young job seekers across diverse sectors. He highlighted that the new partnership with Ujala Cygnus will extend this reach within the healthcare industry, aiding India's youth in discovering substantial career paths. "Our collaboration ensures a promising employment landscape, leveraging strategic partnerships with giants like Amazon and TMI Group, among others. We aim to introduce around 25 lakh job vacancies to the NCS portal, which would greatly broaden employment access for the nation's burgeoning workforce," said Minister Mandaviya.

The MoU, set for an initial two-year duration, involves Cygnus Ujala Group and its associated staffing agencies regularly posting healthcare job opportunities on the NCS portal. Additionally, job fairs will be organized at Model Career Centers, allowing direct interaction between job seekers and Cygnus recruitment teams. This initiative places a strong emphasis on inclusivity, particularly targeting job accessibility for women and individuals from diverse backgrounds. The MoU significantly expands healthcare job availability, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities, through the NCS platform's dedicated healthcare section, aiming to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

