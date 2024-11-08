Brigade Group's Ambitious Residential Project in Western City

Brigade Group, a notable real estate developer, has announced a joint development agreement for a new residential project in the western region of Chennai. The agreement, revealed on Friday, involves constructing residential apartments covering an area of 1 million square feet.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company highlighted the project's Gross Development Value at approximately Rs 800 crore, underscoring its substantial role in the local real estate landscape. The project is planned as part of a mixed-use development initiative.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, emphasized the firm's focus on quality and innovation, aiming to exceed customer expectations with premium property offerings. The company has established a significant presence across major southern Indian cities, such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)