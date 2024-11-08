Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims Three Lives

A tragic road accident occurred early Friday morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of three individuals, including two children. A bus, ferrying around 40 pilgrims from Gujarat, collided with a stationary canter truck.

The incident, which took place in Firozabad district, left eight passengers critically injured. According to local authorities, the bus crashed into the truck from behind at approximately 6 am. Superintendent of Police (Rural), Akhilesh Bhadoria, confirmed the fatalities and the identities of the victims.

As traffic was disrupted due to the collision, emergency services rushed the wounded to a nearby hospital. Sadly, Radha Ben, aged 60, alongside Isha Patel and Yug, aged 2 and 13 respectively, succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Family members of the deceased have been notified about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)