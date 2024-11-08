Left Menu

Demonetisation's Dark Legacy: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP on Economy

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's economic policies on the demonetisation anniversary, blaming them for damaging India's economy. He highlighted the rupee's decline against the dollar, questioning if it's due to failed demonetisation or BJP's negative policies, and remarked that Indian economy's history will mark this event adversely.

On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a strong critique against the ruling BJP as India marked the eighth anniversary of demonetisation. Yadav accused the party of wrecking the country's economic landscape through a series of detrimental policies and actions.

Yadav argued that demonetisation represents a grim chapter in India's economic history. The rupee's fall to a new record low against the dollar raised doubts about whether this was a consequence of the failed demonetisation initiative or BJP's unfavorable policies, Yadav noted on X.

Highlighting public discontent, Yadav quipped about BJP potentially twisting narratives by claiming the dollar's strength over the rupee's decline. The rupee's drop reflects concerns over foreign fund outflows and weak domestic equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

