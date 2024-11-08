Left Menu

Piccadily Agro Industries Reports Robust Growth in Q2 FY24-25

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) reports significant growth in Q2 FY24-25 with a 106.50% rise in Profit Before Tax and a 74.45% increase in EBITDA. Driven by high demand for its premium alcoholic beverages, the company's single malt and rum brands have propelled its success in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) announced a remarkable financial growth in its Q2 FY24-25 results, witnessing a 106.50% rise in Profit Before Tax (PBT) and a 74.45% increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year's quarter. This growth is driven by soaring demand for its premium alcoholic beverages, notably the Indri Single Malt and Camikara rum.

PAIL reported a net revenue from operations totaling Rs. 200.52 Crore, marking a 63.45% increase from Q2 FY23-24. The Net Profit Margin also improved, climbing from 9.72% to 12.44% Year-on-Year. The company's earnings per share more than doubled, hitting Rs. 2.64, confirming the brand's strong market positioning.

Managing Director Harvinder Chopra stated, "Our Q2 results highlight the immense growth potential within India's premium alco-bev sector. With such demand, we're focused on expanding production to bolster India's standing on the global spirits landscape." This performance cements PAIL's role as a major player in India's alcoholic beverages industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

