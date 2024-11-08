Left Menu

Tragic Collision Takes Lives in Nepal: A Devastating Road Incident

A fatal road accident in Bagmati province, Nepal, claimed five lives, including an Indian national. The tragedy occurred when a bus and an electric vehicle collided head-on in Chitwan district's Satrakilo area, with one survivor in critical condition receiving medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:29 IST
Tragic Collision Takes Lives in Nepal: A Devastating Road Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A tragic road accident in Bagmati province, Nepal, on Friday resulted in five fatalities, including an Indian national, as per local authorities. The incident involved a head-on collision between a bus and an electric vehicle within the Satrakilo area of Chitwan district, along the Narayangadh-Mugling highway.

Among the victims was Kumar Shah, an Indian citizen from Pokhara city in Kaski district, Gandaki province. The driver of the electric vehicle was also confirmed dead in the unfortunate mishap.

Another individual seriously injured in this catastrophic event is currently receiving medical treatment at a local medical college, police sources revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024