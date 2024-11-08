Tragic Collision Takes Lives in Nepal: A Devastating Road Incident
A fatal road accident in Bagmati province, Nepal, claimed five lives, including an Indian national. The tragedy occurred when a bus and an electric vehicle collided head-on in Chitwan district's Satrakilo area, with one survivor in critical condition receiving medical care.
A tragic road accident in Bagmati province, Nepal, on Friday resulted in five fatalities, including an Indian national, as per local authorities. The incident involved a head-on collision between a bus and an electric vehicle within the Satrakilo area of Chitwan district, along the Narayangadh-Mugling highway.
Among the victims was Kumar Shah, an Indian citizen from Pokhara city in Kaski district, Gandaki province. The driver of the electric vehicle was also confirmed dead in the unfortunate mishap.
Another individual seriously injured in this catastrophic event is currently receiving medical treatment at a local medical college, police sources revealed.
