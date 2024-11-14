U.S. Budget Deficit Soars: Key Factors and New Fiscal Policies
The U.S. budget deficit surged to $257 billion in October, partly due to one-off factors. Adjusted for calendar variabilities, it would stand at about $47 billion. Federal receipts dropped by 19% while outlays increased by 24%. Steps to cut federal spending have been proposed.
The U.S. budget deficit surged drastically in October to $257 billion, nearly four times the previous year's figure. This significant increase was influenced by unique factors, according to the Treasury Department's report, marking the beginning of the new fiscal year with considerable financial challenges.
In October 2023, deferred taxes due to California wildfires and other natural events contributed about $75 billion to Treasury receipts. Without these adjustments, October 2024's deficit would have been around $47 billion, representing a 22% increase from the year before.
President Joe Biden's administration ended fiscal 2024 with a $1.83 trillion deficit, whereas former President Trump's largest deficit stood at $3.1 trillion amidst COVID relief efforts. Meanwhile, federal spending cuts are being discussed by figures like Elon Musk in newly formed advisory bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia
Pennsylvania Court Puts Hold on Elon Musk's $1 Million Voter Giveaway Amid Controversy
Community Notes Under Fire: Fact-Checking Flaws in Elon Musk's X
Strengthening Global Ties: The Biden Administration's Diplomatic Achievements
Bipartisan Pressure Mounts on Biden Administration Over China's Chip Industry