Government Mandates Scrapping of Old Vehicles by 2025

The government has announced a policy mandating the scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years by the end of January 2025. This directive affects vehicles owned by government, semi-government, local self-government, and public transport bodies, the government resolution highlighted.

According to the GR issued on Tuesday, these older vehicles must be disposed of through registered scrapping facilities, a process that aims to ensure environmental compliance and modernization of the state's transport fleet. Maharashtra currently hosts six such vehicle scrapping facilities, strategically located in Pune, Nagpur, and Jalna.

The action comes in line with the Union government's letter from August, reinforcing the measures outlined in the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021. This move, as per officials, concerns around 13,000 vehicles and allows for departments to acquire new vehicles following set guidelines.

