Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Raising Alarm on Kashmir's Rising Traffic Accidents

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and chief Islamic preacher in Kashmir, has raised concerns over the rising number of traffic accidents in the region. He urges parents to be cautious about granting young people access to vehicles and criticizes the government's lack of response to traffic safety.

In a recent address at Jamia Masjid, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq voiced serious concerns about the increasing number of traffic accidents devastating Kashmir's communities. Highlighting the tragic deaths of two boys and the critical condition of another, he urged parents to exercise caution in providing their children with vehicles, particularly motorcycles and cars often driven recklessly.

Farooq pointed out the government's insufficient efforts in tackling the traffic problem, emphasizing the dire need for stringent regulations and road safety education. He noted that many young people dangerously ride motorcycles and scooters without helmets, risking severe injury or worse.

In a gesture of communal harmony, Farooq extended felicitations to the Sikh community on Gurpurab. He praised the enduring bond between Muslims and Sikhs in Kashmir, underscoring the need for continued mutual respect despite past challenges, including the Chattisinghpora incident.

