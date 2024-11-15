Electric Vehicle Advocates Urge Preservation of Tax Credits

In a significant appeal, a prominent group comprising major electric vehicle and battery manufacturers has called upon President-elect Donald Trump to maintain crucial tax credits for electric vehicle sales and production.

The Zero Emission Transportation Association, representing giants like Rivian LG, Tesla, Uber, Lucid, and Panasonic, highlighted the substantial job creation prompted by these credits in significant states such as Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Georgia.

Reuters revealed that Trump's transition team is considering eliminating the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicle purchases, a move the association argues could harm investments and jeopardize American job growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)