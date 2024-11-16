Left Menu

Aditya Birla Group's Strategic Growth: Scaling New Heights

Aditya Birla Group has invested $20 billion in manufacturing space, aiming to be a top player in its segments. Chairman KM Birla outlines the group's long-term strategies, including scaling up cement capacity and aligning business with national priorities. This includes significant investments in infrastructure and digital technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:36 IST
In a bold move to dominate its sectors, the Aditya Birla Group has allocated $20 billion towards manufacturing, as revealed by Chairman KM Birla during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The group's ambition is to rank among the top two players in its operational segments.

Birla outlined the long-term strategy, propelled by significant acquisitions like the $6 billion purchase of Novelis. This acquisition faced initial investor skepticism but exemplifies the group's commitment to scale. The cement business is poised for notable expansion, from 100 million to 200 million tonnes over the next decade.

Aligning with India's national priorities, Aditya Birla Group continues its legacy of fostering economic self-reliance. Birla emphasized the intrinsic link between thriving businesses and the country's growth phase, highlighting the myriad of opportunities in infrastructure, digital technology, and consumer sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

