Taiwan-Lithuania Delegation Led by Taiwan's Foreign Minister
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung is heading a delegation to Lithuania. The group consists of executives from various companies, along with officials from Taiwan's Economic Ministry, who departed early Sunday.
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung is spearheading a significant diplomatic visit to Lithuania, as reported by Bloomberg News. This delegation includes top executives from several companies.
The visit underscores growing collaborations between Taiwan and Lithuania. Lin, accompanied by Taiwan Economic Ministry officials, aims to bolster bilateral ties.
Sources indicate the delegation departed early Sunday, marking an essential step in strengthening economic and diplomatic relationships between the two nations.
