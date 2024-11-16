Strategies to Curb Road Casualties: A New Dawn in Traffic Safety

In response to a recent fatal accident involving teenagers, officials held a crucial meeting to address road safety concerns. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, spearheaded discussions, focusing on minimizing road casualties through innovative strategies.

The assembly, attended by the District Road Safety Committee, emphasized the integration of cutting-edge technology to enhance safety measures. Strategies include real-time traffic violation apps and enhanced education to foster behavioral change amongst commuters.

Plans to decongest city roads, improve road markings, and install signages were outlined. Bhat urged all stakeholders, including parents and civil society, to actively support traffic reforms aimed at safeguarding lives, especially younger commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)