UST and Uniqus Consultech Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Digital Transformation
UST's strategic investment in Uniqus Consultech aims to strengthen their partnership, expanding expertise in finance, risk, and ESG. This collaboration leverages AI to transform clients' business operations and enhance sustainability. The partnership sets the stage for innovative solutions in response to evolving regulatory and environmental challenges.
In a strategic move to bolster its digital transformation solutions, UST has invested in Uniqus Consultech, a global consulting platform focusing on accounting, finance, governance, risk, and technology domains. This investment marks a significant step in Uniqus' Series B funding round and lays the foundation for a robust partnership between the two companies.
The collaboration aims to merge UST's technological prowess with Uniqus' deep domain expertise, offering comprehensive solutions to evolving corporate challenges. By integrating Uniqus' ESG capabilities, particularly through their AI-enabled ESG Universe platform, UST plans to enhance supply chain transparency, address regulatory demands, assess environmental impacts, and improve social initiatives for its clientele.
Uniqus CEO Jamil Khatri expressed excitement over the partnership, highlighting how the combined forces will elevate offerings in sustainability, finance, and risk management. Similarly, UST CFO Vijay Padmanabhan emphasized the potential to provide differentiated services in a competitive landscape, aiming to drive sustainable growth and a resilient economy.
