Left Menu

UST and Uniqus Consultech Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Digital Transformation

UST's strategic investment in Uniqus Consultech aims to strengthen their partnership, expanding expertise in finance, risk, and ESG. This collaboration leverages AI to transform clients' business operations and enhance sustainability. The partnership sets the stage for innovative solutions in response to evolving regulatory and environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aliso Viejo (California) | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:22 IST
UST and Uniqus Consultech Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Digital Transformation
Uniqus Consultech Onboards UST as an Investor, as Part of its Previously Announced Series B Round. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move to bolster its digital transformation solutions, UST has invested in Uniqus Consultech, a global consulting platform focusing on accounting, finance, governance, risk, and technology domains. This investment marks a significant step in Uniqus' Series B funding round and lays the foundation for a robust partnership between the two companies.

The collaboration aims to merge UST's technological prowess with Uniqus' deep domain expertise, offering comprehensive solutions to evolving corporate challenges. By integrating Uniqus' ESG capabilities, particularly through their AI-enabled ESG Universe platform, UST plans to enhance supply chain transparency, address regulatory demands, assess environmental impacts, and improve social initiatives for its clientele.

Uniqus CEO Jamil Khatri expressed excitement over the partnership, highlighting how the combined forces will elevate offerings in sustainability, finance, and risk management. Similarly, UST CFO Vijay Padmanabhan emphasized the potential to provide differentiated services in a competitive landscape, aiming to drive sustainable growth and a resilient economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024