Left Menu

US Panel Calls for Tougher Trade Stance Against China

A US congressional panel recommended ending permanent normal trade relations with China. This move aims to strengthen US leverage against 'unfair trade behaviours' and aligns with Republican strategies to intensify the trade war, potentially impacting both economies significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 03:09 IST
US Panel Calls for Tougher Trade Stance Against China
  • Country:
  • United States

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has called for the United States to reconsider its trade relationship with China. In its latest report to Congress, the panel recommended ending permanent normal trade relations with Beijing, a policy that's been in place for nearly 25 years. This suggestion aligns with a growing wave of sentiment in Washington seeking to stem what is perceived as economic imbalance and unfair trade practices by China.

The recommendation follows actions from notable Republican figures, including Senator Marco Rubio and other legislators, as the trade tension with China looks set to amplify under the forthcoming administration. The commission's proposal could lead to the US reinstating annual evaluations of China's trade conduct, granting America additional leverage to combat perceived injustices in trade.

Initially, the 1999 decision was made to facilitate China's entry into the World Trade Organization, fostering hopes for both economic growth and political reform in China. However, these aspirations did not fully materialize, and the trade conflict escalated notably in 2018. Amid the evolving trade dynamics, prominent leaders are voicing the necessity to prioritize American industry and labor interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024