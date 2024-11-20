NCR Leads India’s Luxury Housing Boom with 56% Growth in Home Prices

The National Capital Region (NCR) has cemented its position as a leader in India's residential real estate sector, reporting a substantial 56% rise in average home prices, according to an ANAROCK report. The average ticket size of homes in NCR jumped from approximately ₹93 lakh in H1 FY2024 to over ₹1.45 crore in H1 FY2025, marking a decisive shift towards luxury properties post-pandemic.

In the first half of the fiscal year 2025, NCR reported the sale of nearly 32,120 units valued at ₹46,611 crore, compared to 32,315 units worth ₹30,154 crore in the same period of FY2024. This reflects a minor 1% reduction in units sold but a notable 55% rise in the total value of transactions, underscoring the increased appetite for high-end homes. Across India's top seven cities, real estate sales reached around 2,27,400 units, worth ₹2,79,309 crore during H1 FY2025, despite a 3% decrease in unit volume compared to H1 FY2024.

Nevertheless, the total transaction value surged by 18%, buoyed by the rising traction of higher-priced homes. Magnetic cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru showcased diverse trends; Mumbai maintained its leadership in sales value without altering average ticket prices, while Bengaluru witnessed a 44% increase in average prices. These trends indicate a burgeoning preference for premium housing options.

According to ANAROCK Group Chairman Anuj Puri, "The luxury housing segment continues to gain traction, with average ticket sizes rising in most cities. Although there has been a slight decline in unit sales, the overall value of sales has increased sharply, reflecting a shift towards higher-value homes."

Bengaluru recorded the second-highest growth in average ticket size among the top seven cities, climbing 44% from ₹84 lakh in H1 FY2024 to ₹1.21 crore in H1 FY2025. The city's stable unit sales of 31,381 contrasted with a significant growth in total sales value, reaching ₹37,863 crore.

Hyderabad experienced a 37% rise in average ticket size to ₹1.15 crore in H1 FY2025, despite a 7% decline in unit sales to 27,820. The city's total sales value increased to ₹31,993 crore. Similarly, Chennai observed a 31% growth in average ticket size, reaching ₹95 lakh, even as unit sales dropped to 9,531. The city's total sales value rose to ₹9,015 crore, reflecting the impact of a preference towards premium homes.

In Pune, the average ticket size increased by 29%, reaching ₹85 lakh. The city saw sales of 40,190 units worth ₹34,033 crore in H1 FY2025, a rise from ₹28,590 crore for 43,560 units in H1 FY2024. Kolkata posted a modest 16% increase in average ticket size, climbing to ₹61 lakh, although both unit sales and sales value decreased, recording ₹5,265 crore in H1 FY2025 compared to ₹5,851 crore in H1 FY2024. (ANI)

