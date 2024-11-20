Left Menu

Highway Crash Near Chandika Temple: SUV and Truck Collision

Seven passengers in an SUV were injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple on National Highway 66. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. The injured, including the truck driver, are receiving treatment. An investigation into the accident has been launched by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic highway collision near Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple on National Highway 66, seven SUV passengers sustained injuries when their vehicle crashed into a truck. The incident occurred near Kumbashi village on Wednesday, according to police.

The injured passengers, alongside the truck driver, were quickly transported to a hospital in Manipal for medical care. Police reports indicate that the SUV was ferrying a group of tourists from Kerala, traveling from Kundapura to Udupi. The crash happened as they attempted to reverse into the temple premises.

A truck, registered in Mangaluru and loaded with fish from Goa to Kerala, collided with the reversing SUV. The impact left the SUV badly damaged and the truck overturned, a senior police officer noted. Authorities have registered an accident case and have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

