Highway Crash Near Chandika Temple: SUV and Truck Collision

In a dramatic highway collision near Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple on National Highway 66, seven SUV passengers sustained injuries when their vehicle crashed into a truck. The incident occurred near Kumbashi village on Wednesday, according to police.

The injured passengers, alongside the truck driver, were quickly transported to a hospital in Manipal for medical care. Police reports indicate that the SUV was ferrying a group of tourists from Kerala, traveling from Kundapura to Udupi. The crash happened as they attempted to reverse into the temple premises.

A truck, registered in Mangaluru and loaded with fish from Goa to Kerala, collided with the reversing SUV. The impact left the SUV badly damaged and the truck overturned, a senior police officer noted. Authorities have registered an accident case and have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)