Snake on the Train: Uninvited Reptile Puzzles Passengers and Railways

A snake was discovered slithering around the Jan Shatabdi Express train, which connects Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station with Jabalpur. This unusual incident has prompted the Railways to initiate a thorough investigation, as an official disclosed on Wednesday.

The snake was found two days ago, and the West Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Harshit Shrivastava, confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation. The Railway Protection Force is examining potential angles of involvement, including the possibility of an outsider releasing the snake into the train.

Shrivastava mentioned that the area where the train undergoes cleaning has been sanitized. Additionally, personnel in this area have been placed on high alert. Similar incidents involving snakes were recently reported on the Mumbai CSMT-Jabalpur Garibrath Express and Jaipur-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)