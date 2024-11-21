Left Menu

Snake on the Train: Uninvited Reptile Puzzles Passengers and Railways

A snake was discovered in the Jan Shatabdi Express train between Bhopal and Jabalpur. The Railways have launched a probe to investigate how the snake got onto the train. The Railway Protection Force is considering various possibilities, including outsider involvement. Similar incidents occurred on other trains recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:09 IST
A snake was discovered slithering around the Jan Shatabdi Express train, which connects Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station with Jabalpur. This unusual incident has prompted the Railways to initiate a thorough investigation, as an official disclosed on Wednesday.

The snake was found two days ago, and the West Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Harshit Shrivastava, confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation. The Railway Protection Force is examining potential angles of involvement, including the possibility of an outsider releasing the snake into the train.

Shrivastava mentioned that the area where the train undergoes cleaning has been sanitized. Additionally, personnel in this area have been placed on high alert. Similar incidents involving snakes were recently reported on the Mumbai CSMT-Jabalpur Garibrath Express and Jaipur-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)

