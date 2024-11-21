Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Expands Footprint in Eastern India with New Siliguri Dealership

Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has launched a new light commercial vehicle dealership in Siliguri, West Bengal. This expansion marks over 800 distribution points for the company in the region, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening its presence in Eastern India.

Updated: 21-11-2024 16:17 IST
Hinduja Group's prominent company, Ashok Leyland, has inaugurated a new light commercial vehicle dealership in Siliguri, West Bengal, aimed at expanding its market presence in the eastern region of India.

With the opening of this new facility, Ashok Leyland now boasts over 800 distribution touchpoints across the region, highlighting the company's strategic focus on Eastern India.

Viplav Shah, Head of the Light Commercial Vehicle Business at Ashok Leyland, expressed enthusiasm about the growth opportunities in West Bengal and Eastern India, underscoring the potential of the market with their new dealership strengthening their regional foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

