Ashok Leyland Expands Footprint in Eastern India with New Siliguri Dealership

Hinduja Group's prominent company, Ashok Leyland, has inaugurated a new light commercial vehicle dealership in Siliguri, West Bengal, aimed at expanding its market presence in the eastern region of India.

With the opening of this new facility, Ashok Leyland now boasts over 800 distribution touchpoints across the region, highlighting the company's strategic focus on Eastern India.

Viplav Shah, Head of the Light Commercial Vehicle Business at Ashok Leyland, expressed enthusiasm about the growth opportunities in West Bengal and Eastern India, underscoring the potential of the market with their new dealership strengthening their regional foothold.

