Bihar Business Connect 2024: A Global Investment Hub in the Making

The upcoming Bihar Business Connect 2024, scheduled for December 19-20 in Patna, is expected to draw participation from over 80 countries. The event, aimed at attracting investments in Bihar, plans to host union ministers, secretaries from central ministries, and major industry bodies.

During a review meeting, the state chief secretary detailed an integrated strategy for various departments to ensure the event's success. This gathering marks the second high-level review with the chief secretary, highlighting the event's importance.

Efforts are underway to increase participation, with an online registration platform launched on November 12. The goal is to surpass last year's 3,000 registrations and invite international embassies and central ministry representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)