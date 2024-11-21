Left Menu

Dollar Gains as Investors Digest Labor Data and Fed Signals

The dollar strengthened amid volatile trading based on labor market data and Federal Reserve insights on interest rates. Bitcoin's rally continued, nearing $100,000. Fed comments suggest a cautious approach to rate cuts, influencing currency markets. Safe-haven currencies gained due to geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

The dollar experienced gains in fluctuating markets on Thursday as investors analyzed labor market data and Federal Reserve remarks regarding future interest rate directions.

Despite signs of labor market slack, the dollar index rose 0.1% to 106.73, while bitcoin neared the $100,000 milestone.

Amid speculations of regulatory changes under a new U.S. administration, safe-haven currencies strengthened alongside geopolitical concerns, notably the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

