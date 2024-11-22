BMW India to Hike Prices Amid Inflation Concerns

BMW India has announced that it will increase the prices of its entire model range by up to 3% starting January 1, 2025. The German luxury carmaker confirmed this price adjustment on Friday.

This move follows a similar announcement by Mercedes-Benz, which plans to raise car prices by up to 3% in India, also effective from January 1, 2025. The adjustments are attributed to rising input costs, inflationary pressures, and higher operational expenses, impacting the automotive sector globally.

The lineup impacted by BMW's price hike includes locally produced models such as the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, and 5 Series Long Wheelbase, along with other luxury models sold as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

