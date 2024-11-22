Left Menu

Air India Launches State-of-the-Art Training Facility for Aircraft Maintenance

Air India is establishing a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation to offer a 2+2 year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program approved by the DGCA. The initiative aims to create a skilled workforce to support Air India's fleet expansion. A purpose-built facility will be operational by 2026 in Bengaluru.

  • India

Air India has announced the establishment of a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO), aiming to offer a comprehensive 2+2 year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The BMTO initiative is a strategic move to bolster India's aviation ecosystem by ensuring a steady flow of skilled aircraft maintenance engineers. This development comes as Air India embarks on an ambitious fleet expansion plan, seeking self-reliance in its operations.

An agreement has been signed with Bengaluru Airport City Limited to create a facility at Bengaluru Airport City, expected to be complete by mid-2026. Meanwhile, a Cadet AME program will run in collaboration with institutions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to maintain ongoing workforce development.

