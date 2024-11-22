Left Menu

China Resumes Visa-Free Entry for Japan: A Boost for Bilateral Ties

China is set to resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers, aiming to enhance exchanges between the two countries. The decision, announced by China's foreign ministry, will be effective from November 30, 2024, and will also include other nations such as Bulgaria and Romania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:33 IST
  • Japan

China has announced that it will resume short-term visa-free entry for Japanese travelers, a move that Japan hopes will foster closer people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, expressed optimism at a regular news conference, highlighting the importance of this development for bilateral relations.

Beijing's decision, confirmed by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, is part of a broader initiative to expand visa-free arrangements. This policy extension will not only benefit Japan but will also include Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and several other countries. The plan is scheduled to take effect from November 30, 2024, running through to December 31, 2025.

The move is seen as a strategic effort by China to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties with multiple nations, offering a window of opportunity for increased tourism and business interactions. Such engagements are expected to yield significant socio-economic benefits for the involved countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

