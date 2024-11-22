Security Scare at Gatwick: Bomb Squad Deployed
Gatwick Airport's South Terminal was evacuated and shut down after a suspicious item in luggage triggered a security alert. Sussex Police established a security cordon and deployed a bomb disposal squad to manage the incident, which disrupted airport operations and impacted transport links.
A bomb disposal squad rushed to Gatwick Airport's South Terminal following a security scare over a suspect item discovered in luggage, leading to an evacuation.
As the UK's second busiest airport after Heathrow, Gatwick faced major disruptions while police enforced a security cordon for the safety of travelers and staff.
Social media footage captured frustrated travelers, whilst airport operations and transport links were significantly affected until the threat was managed and resolved.
